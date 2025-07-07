Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is securing natural gas supplies to all sectors via four floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), according to a statement.

This move comes within the first pillar of the ministry’s strategy to boost production and secure the state’s needs of energy.

It helps fulfill the demands of the electricity, industrial, and economic sectors safely and sustainably in line with the changing regional and internation energy market.

The strategy aims to diversify the inputs into the national natural gas network to include production from domestic fields, pipeline-imported gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Additionally, the ministry signed several agreements with leading international companies to lease advanced FRUs, which will expand the system's capacity and support a stable supply during peak periods.

The ministry also highlighted efforts to prepare several new berths and connect them to the national gas grid, sustainably boosting Egypt’s gas infrastructure. This will ensure balanced distribution between supply and demand areas to maximize the stability of the national grid.

Berths have been deployed at the Sumed and Sonker ports in Ain Sokhna, in addition to the United Gas Derivatives Company (UGDC) berth in Damietta. This comes as part of the final phase of connecting the FSRUs to their designated berths according to the planned timeline.

The ‘Hoegh Galleon’ unit has been deployed at Ain Sokhna since 2024, while the ‘Energos Eskimo’ and ‘Energos Power’ are connected to the Sumed and Sonker berths in Ain Sokhna. This is in addition to the ‘Winter’ unit connected to UGDC’s berth in Damietta.

Hence, the four units’ combined daily capacity during the peak consumption of 2025 will stand at 2,700 million cubic feet.

In cooperation with Jordan, a fifth FSRU, Energos Force, is expected to arrive at the Port of Aqaba by the end of July, as it will be connected to the Arab Gas Pipeline.

This will add a new gateway to the national grids, enhancing the ability to respond to any emergencies during the summer, with a regasification daily capacity of up to 750 million cubic feet.