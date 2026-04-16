Kuwait - After overcoming losses and achieving leadership in operational capacity and high quality, official information issued by Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) confirms that the Kuwaiti-Vietnamese Nghi Son Refinery has processed more than 500 million barrels of Kuwaiti crude oil, valued at $37 billion, from 2017 until September 2025.

According to the KPI information, the Nghi Son Refinery gradually increased its operational production capacity in 2025, reaching 125 percent. The refinery had already reached a production capacity of 120 percent in 2023 after completing its first maintenance operation.

The Nghi Son Refinery has made significant progress in the periodic maintenance of its two Residual Hydrodesulfurization (RHDS) units to ensure the efficiency and reliability of operations. Reports issued by Nghi Son stated that the refinery received approximately 45 shipments of crude oil in 2025. Its production in 2025 reached approximately 12 million tons, providing a consistent supply of up to 40 percent of the local market.

Meanwhile, a recent report by KPI Europe stated that 2025 saw the redesign of the Zeebrugge station to support the ambitions of the Q8truck station dedicated to truck drivers in Zeebrugge, Belgium. The redesign included a new identity and significant upgrades, representing a strategic step toward achieving its goals. Q8truck has set an ambitious strategy to double its business within five years and transition from a traditional fuel supplier supporting international road transport companies into a comprehensive transportation services provider.

The report stated that KPI Europe offers enhanced services for truck drivers and expedites the refueling process. The benefits of this service are not limited to increased efficiency and a wider selection, as the introduction of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), a sustainable alternative fuel, highlights Q8truck’s commitment to low-carbon solutions. The company provides fully automated, highspeed fuel pumps available 24/7. The site also includes a convenience store, restaurant, café, truck wash, and parking facilities.

KPI announced in a report on its European companies website that the first quarter of 2026 saw the signing of a new partnership agreement with Swedish energy technology company Rebaba to enhance charging infrastructure and energy solutions. This collaboration will lead to the widespread use of so-called “second-life” batteries - highquality electric vehicle batteries that are recovered when vehicles are taken out of service and reused for stationary energy storage. Rebaba is now the preferred supplier of battery storage systems, which can be used in KPI’s own facilities and for its corporate clients, such as property owners, warehouses, and energy producers. This battery storage enables the provision of energy when needed, reduces peak demand, and improves the performance of electrical systems.

For customers of the global oil company, this solution offers new opportunities to buy, store, and sell electricity, as batteries can be used independently or integrated into larger energy systems, for example with solar panels or properties, to increase self-consumption of electricity, enhance power capacity, and reduce costs.

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