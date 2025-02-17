Gold prices rose on Monday, February 17th, as the dollar weakened following a decline in US retail sales in January.

Investors are also awaiting details on US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans, which could escalate tensions in global trade.

As of 07:14 GMT, spot gold increased by 0.6%, reaching $2,900.60 per ounce, while US gold futures gained 0.4%, rising to $2,911.80.

In Egypt, gold prices rose collectively at 11:24 am, with the 24-karat recording EGP 4,657.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,685.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

Similarly, the price of 21-karat gold went up to EGP 4,075 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,100 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,492.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,514.25 for selling.

