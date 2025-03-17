Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt witnessed a rise on Sunday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 4,788.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,817.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price grew to EGP 4,389.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,415.75 for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,190 per gram for buying and EGP 4,215 for selling.

The 18-karat gold also rose to EGP 3,591.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,612.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 33,520 for buying and EGP 33,720 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce price edged down to $2,984.73 for purchasing and $2,985.11 for selling.

