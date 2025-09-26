Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market increased by 1.36 percent this week to stand at USD 3736.71000 per ounce on Thursday.



Qatar National Bank (QNB) data showed that the price of gold increased from USD 3686.22510 recorded last Sunday.



As for other precious metals, silver rose by 2.03 percent on a weekly basis to reach USD 44.00570 per ounce compared to USD 43.13000 at the start of the week.

Platinum increased by 5.17 percent to USD 1484.97000 per ounce compared to USD 1411.88850 at the beginning of the week.

