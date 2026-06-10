Gold fell more than ‌1% on Wednesday to hit an 11-week low, as the dollar and oil prices rose on ​renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, fuelling concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes.

Spot gold ​lost 1.8% ​to $4,187.59 per ounce by 0230 GMT, hitting its lowest level since March 23. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 1.7% at $4,213.40.

The dollar ⁠rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Oil prices rose 1%, stoking concerns around inflation and cementing expectation that interest rates would stay higher for longer.

"The driver really is the shift in Federal Reserve policy expectations, the rise ​in yields, and ‌the rise ⁠in the dollar. ⁠I think all of those things are weighing on gold," said Ilya Spivak, head of global ​macro at Tastylive.

The United States on Tuesday launched strikes ‌against Iran after President Donald Trump said Tehran had ⁠shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, deepening doubts over a potential peace deal and further straining a fragile truce.

Traders are now pricing in a more than 70% chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike by December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Markets are awaiting key U.S. inflation reports this week, including the May Consumer Price ‌Index data later in the day and the Producer Price Index ⁠reading on Thursday, to gauge the Fed's monetary policy ​stance.

"If we can break the $4,100 level, I think the path of resistance fundamentally changes for gold, and we might be starting to look at $3,500 as the next level into ​the end ‌of the year," Spivak said.

Spot silver fell 1.5% to $64.43 per ⁠ounce, platinum dropped 2.8% to $1,678.10, and palladium ​fell 0.8% to $1,212.31. (Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)