Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced a significant achievement in the Ras Badran field, as per a statement.

Within just three months of operations, production in the field was increased to 7,500 barrels of oil per day, surpassing the initial target of 3,100 barrels per day set for 2024.

This marks an impressive increase of 3,800 barrels per day.

Key factors contributing to the production boost included the repair of disabled wells, with the replacement of faulty pumps being a major driver of the production increase.

Additionally, drilling and processing operations were carried out without using a drilling rig, which helped accelerate production rates.

Testing of the Matla layer, particularly in well RB-A3b, showed promising results, yielding an output of 1,750 barrels per day. This discovery has opened new opportunities for further production enhancements in the field.

Development plans for the Ras Badran field also include additional drilling efforts, with an exploratory well targeting the southwestern region of the field, aimed at unlocking further production potential.

The successful increase in output was also attributed to the dedicated efforts of the company's workforce and successful negotiations with Addis Company representatives.

Looking ahead, future plans include deploying a land drilling rig at the Gabal El-Zeit field, as well as an additional offshore drilling rig for Ras Badran.

The goal is to reach production rates of nearly 10,000 barrels per day, more than triple the initial baseline target.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).