BlackRock ​CEO Larry ⁠Fink said oil prices could reach $150 a barrel ‌and cause a "global recession" if Iran "remains a threat" even after ​the war ends.

"If there is a cessation of war, ​and yet ​Iran remains a threat, a threat to trade, a threat to the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠a threat to this peaceful coexistence of the GCC region, then I would argue that we could have years of above $100 closer to $150 oil which ​has ‌profound implications in ⁠the economy," ⁠Fink told BBC's Big Boss Interview podcast published on Wednesday.

"We ​will have global recession," he ‌said, when asked if oil stays ⁠at $150 a barrel.

Oil prices have remained volatile and risen sharply since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began. However, prices sank about 4% on Wednesday after reports the U.S. had sent Iran a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the war, raising prospects of a ceasefire.

The war has all but ‌halted shipments of oil and liquefied natural gas ⁠through the Strait of Hormuz, ​which typically carries about one-fifth of the world's gas and crude supply, causing what the International Energy Agency ​has ‌called the biggest-ever oil supply disruption.

(Reporting by ⁠Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Sonia Cheema and Arun Koyyur)