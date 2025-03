Oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline were set at 1.7 million barrels per day, or some 6.5 metric tons in April, in line with preliminary March plan, three sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

On a daily basis, oil supplies from Kazakhstan's oilfields to the pipeline were set to be unchanged from March, according to Reuters calculations. April is one day shorter than March.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)