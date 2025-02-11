Arabica coffee futures turned lower on Tuesday after earlier hitting a new record high while cocoa and sugar prices rose.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee fell 0.85% to $4.1750 per lb by 1128 GMT after hitting a record high of $4.2995 in early trading.

* Dealers said the recent surge in prices had led to a reduction in liquidity with the market set to remain choppy.

* An expected drop in Brazil's arabica coffee crop this year following hot and dry weather in 2024 has helped to tighten global supplies.

* Broker Hedgepoint on Monday cut its forecast for Brazil's 2025/26 arabica crop to 41.1 million bags from a previous projection of 42.6 million.

* Robusta coffee fell 0.3% to $5,680 a metric ton.

COCOA

* New York cocoa futures rose 0.85% to $9.962 a ton.

* Dealers said the market was supported by concerns about dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast.

* A lack of rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could delay the start of the April-to-September mid-crop, potentially leading to a shortage of beans, the main ingredient in chocolate, farmers said on Monday.

* London cocoa was up 0.2% at 7,821 pounds per ton.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures were up 1.1% at 19.72 cents per lb.

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar is operating at 70% capacity as sugar refineries in the Middle East struggle with overcapacity, the company's managing director, Jamal al-Ghurair, said on Tuesday during the Dubai Sugar Conference.

* White sugar rose 0.5% to $522.20 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Eileen Soreng)