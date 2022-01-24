RIYADH: Two new hotels have launched in Saudi Arabia as part of a bigger plan between hospitality firm Choice Hotels EMEA and Saudi tour operator Seera Group,

Under the collaboration, at least 10 hotels will be opened in the Kingdom in the next five years.

The first hotel launched through the partnership — Clarion Hotel Jeddah Airport — has 200 rooms and is located near the Jeddah Airport Train Station.

The second hotel, Comfort King Road, has 125 suites and is situated near Jeddah Corniche.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said the collaboration falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to “strengthen inward tourism and to build a robust infrastructure that will enable the Kingdom to realize the goals of economic diversification.”