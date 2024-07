BEIJING - Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand owned by China's Geely GEELY.UL, said on Tuesday that it is promoting production in Europe.

The EV maker estimates it will sell 20,000 EVs a month in the third quarter and that monthly sales will hit 30,000 vehicles in one of the months during the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Bernard Orr Editing by David Goodman)