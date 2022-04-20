Riyadh – Mubasher: Tanmiah Food Company has appointed Amr Abdullah Al Dabbagh as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The Saudi listed company also named Jamal Abdullah Al Dabbagh as the Vice Chairman, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

During the same ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Thursday, 14 April, the board appointed Ahmed Sharaf Osilan as the Managing Director.

The three officials assumed their new roles on Sunday, 17 April this year, and will remain in position until 16 April 2025.

In 2021, Tanmiah recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 13.56 million, an annual plunge of 81.70% from SAR 74.41 million.

