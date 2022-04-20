Oman’s unemployment rate dropped well below the pre-pandemic level at the start of this year, thanks to the sultanate’s efforts in preventing lay-offs of Omani workers and providing jobs to citizens during the pandemic in cooperation with the private sector.

The unemployment rate dropped to as low as 1.9 per cent in December 2021, well below the pre-pandemic level of 2.8 per cent in December 2019, the World Bank said in its recently released Gulf Economic Update report.

The World Bank noted that unemployment remains higher among Omani youth aged between 15 and 24, and particularly among young women.

The bank emphasised that more Omanis are currently employed in the private sector as compared to the pre-pandemic times.

‘The private sector continues to be the largest contributor to Omanis’ employment. After a decline in 2020, the number of Omanis employed in the private sector has bounced back, and as of December 2021, it is estimated at about 267,000 compared to an average of about 262,300 in 2019,’ the World Bank said.

The General Federation of Oman Workers’ latest data shows that jobs of 45,708 citizens were saved in 2021.

By end of December 2021, as many as 40,000 Omanis were hired bringing the total number of jobseekers within the range of 50,000.

The Ministry of Labour is aiming to provide 35,000 job opportunities through recruitment, replacement and training for citizens in 2022.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

