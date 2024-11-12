Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) has collaborated with Al Etihad Payments Company (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and launched the state-of-the-art Aani Instant Payment Platform on the Mbank UAE mobile application.

This collaboration aligns with the country's commitment to providing trusted and reliable payment solutions to the community through instant and secure digital payment transactions – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Aani Instant Payment Platform is a key initiative under the Central Bank of the UAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme, signalling a new era of seamless, secure, and instant digital payments.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank, said, "We are excited to introduce the Aani Instant Payment Platform into our Mbank UAE mobile application, as this reinforces Mbank's commitment to banking innovation and excellence and places us at the forefront of the digital payment ecosystem."

Jan Pilbauer, CEO of Al Etihad Payments, stated, "This partnership supports our goal of improving digital payment solutions in the UAE. By working together, we aim to provide residents of the UAE with efficient and accessible financial services, contributing to a more inclusive and advanced digital financial ecosystem."