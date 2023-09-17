A UAE-based bank has updated its app with a screen reader to serve people with visual disabilities as the first service of its kind in the country. This came after a visually challenged customer contacted the bank and complained about not being able to use the app properly.

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) announced the new initiative after conducting a series of meetings with people with visual disabilities to find the best ways to allow them to obtain independent banking services.

“This communication resulted in the provision of a screen reader service for people with visual impairments in the SIB’s digital mobile application,” said Waleed AlAmoudi, Head of Digital Banking of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The SIB's Digital Banking Department carried out multiple tests on the new service in cooperation with a group of people with visual disabilities. These helped the bank develop a screen reader, with which customers with disabilities could perform all their transactions, including balance inquiry and money transfers. The interface can be easily navigated and ensures privacy and security.

Welcome move

The Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) welcomed the move and praised this initiative. Professor Dalia Abdel Moneim, a visual disability specialist at the city’s Early Intervention Center, said it’s important to empower people of determination across various domains.

Numerous people with visual disabilities, their families, and others also expressed their appreciation for the bank’s efforts to introduce initiatives that facilitate various electronic and other banking transactions.

Waleed added, “SIB, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and government plans, continues to work on implementing the best policies and practices to empower people with disabilities and ensure their inclusion in decision-making within society, thereby ensuring equal opportunities.”

This is not the first time that the SIB has launched a service for people of determination. Over the years, the bank has launched ATMs for people with visual disabilities and the wheelchair bound.

