Kuveyt Türk has been offering quality services for 35 years in line with the principles of interest-free finance. The company contributes to developing innovative solutions by maintaining its customer-oriented approach and its vision to become the preferred solution partner for customers.

As a pioneer in participation banking, Kuveyt Türk continues to add value to Türkiye’s future and commemorates the importance of unity on today’s auspicious occasion. “During this important period that reminds us of the significance and value of October 29, the anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, Kuveyt Türk continues to pursue its mission of contributing to Türkiye’s digital future, and adding value to the future of these lands even more strongly,” said a company spokesperson.

Kuveyt Türk, ranked first in participation finance in Türkiye, is among the top 10 in the banking sector with an asset size of 761 billion Turkish lira (TL) based on its first-half financial results in 2024. The funds made available by Kuveyt Türk in the first half of 2024 reached TL398bn, a 19 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Kuveyt Türk achieved a net profit of TL15bn in the first half of 2024, a 54pc growth, increasing its shareholders’ equity to TL57bn. Kuveyt Türk reached a fund volume of TL513bn collected as of the first half of 2024, increasing the share of the current account in the funds collected to 53pc.

The company has been increasing its end-to-end digital solutions as part of its digital banking strategy. Kuveyt Türk aims to enhance customer experience with new investments in digital platforms and develop business processes that blend with evolving trends. Kuveyt Türk is committed to enhancing its digital capabilities by expanding its digital product offerings and pioneering new-generation banking. Through API integrations and service banking business models, they aim to provide customers with a seamless digital experience. This is achieved through user-friendly digital channels, the innovative Digital Assistant Selim, and ongoing customer experience research.

Kuveyt Türk attaches great importance to the use of renewable energy sources and reducing its carbon footprint to meet the energy needs of future generations and reduce harm to the environment. In line with the goal of ‘leading the way in building a sustainable world’, the 13.67MWp Solar Power Plant (SPP) built on 134 acres of land within the borders of Isparta province has been commissioned.

Thanks to the renewable energy generated by the SPP, it is aimed to reduce carbon emissions by 21,268 tonnes annually. It is planned that 80pc of the electricity consumption of Kuveyt Türk sites throughout Türkiye will be supplied by this plant.Kuveyt Türk continues its activities with an approach that adds value to society and transforms what it earns into benefits, guided by its vision to shape Türkiye’s future. Aiming to contribute to Türkiye’s economic and social development through innovative solutions and customer-oriented services, Kuveyt Türk is taking pioneering steps on its digitalisation journey in line with its 2026 goals.

