Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two central banks.



According to a press release from SAMA, the MoU establishes a framework between the two institutions by deepening relations, enhancing cooperation, and focusing on financial stability and technologies.



The MoU was signed Tuesday during a meeting between SAMA Governor Ayman Al-Sayari and CBRT Governor Dr. Fatih Karahan on the sidelines of the 24Fintech conference in Riyadh.