HONG KONG: Trista Sun, one of HSBC's top wealth executives, will leave the bank, following a large scale-down of a China project she oversaw.

Sun, managing director for strategic projects at HSBC's International Wealth and Premier Banking, "will pursue opportunities outside of HSBC", said Barry O'Byrne, the bank's global wealth CEO, in a memo issued on Thursday.

A company spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She led the bank's International Wealth and Premier Banking business in China for three years until May, when she was relocated to Hong Kong from Shanghai, Reuters reported at the time, citing a memo.

HSBC was reducing staff numbers at its China digital wealth business - called Pinnacle - by nearly half, or about 900 people, Reuters reported in February, citing two sources.

The move was a sharp reversal of the bank's ambition for the unit, which was part of its expansion plans in the country. (Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Thomas Derpinghaus.)