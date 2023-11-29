Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) seeks public consultation on the draft Close-out Netting and Related Collateral Arrangements Regulation. In this context, SAMA invites stakeholders to provide suggestions and observations on the draft by visiting the Public Consultation Platform at the National Competitiveness Center.



The regulation provides a framework that will govern the close-out netting process and related collateral arrangements. It establishes clear and enforceable rules in accordance with the regulatory framework in the Kingdom and relevant international standards and practices. The regulation aims to reduce credit risk in financial derivatives and ensure hedging against adverse market movements and counterparty risk.



Suggestions and observations on the draft regulation will be accepted within 15 days of this announcement for assessing their relevance in finalizing the regulation. The draft is available on the Public Consultation Platform with the National Competitiveness Center:

https://istitlaa.ncc.gov.sa/ar/Finance/SAMA/netting/Pages/default.aspx