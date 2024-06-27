Saudi Arabia’s First Milling Company, known as First Mills, has signed a 150 million Saudi riyals ($39.98 million) financing facility agreement with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

The facility will refinance working capital, boost business operations and enhance expansions and growth, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The facility has a duration of 24 months and will be repaid in four equal installments.

The credit facility is guaranteed by promissory notes, the statement added.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)