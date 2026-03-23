RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has highlighted nine essential points that beneficiaries should understand before signing an insurance contract, aiming to enhance consumer awareness and protection.

SAMA stressed the importance of verifying that the service provider is licensed to operate in Saudi Arabia, noting that insurers may offer services through third parties such as insurance agents, who must comply with regulations that protect clients’ interests.

It also emphasized the need to understand pricing and costs, as insurance companies are required to follow SAMA-approved pricing frameworks, while brokers must provide the best available offers and clearly justify their recommendations.

Among the key considerations is the insurance coverage period, during which policyholders are entitled to benefits, with SAMA advising clients to ensure timely renewal to avoid losing coverage.

The central bank urged customers to carefully review the terms and conditions of policies, ask about unclear clauses, and request a copy of the contract for future reference. It also highlighted the importance of understanding coverage limits, exclusions, and optional add-ons, such as additional benefits offered at extra cost.

SAMA said insurers must clearly explain the rights and responsibilities of both parties, while customers should ensure they fully understand their obligations under the contract.

It also called for clarity on claims procedures, including required documents and reasons for potential claim rejections.

Finally, insurance providers are required to disclose their contact details and offer clear channels for submitting complaints or inquiries, ensuring transparency and accountability in service delivery.

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