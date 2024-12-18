PHOTO
Saudi Arabian modular house manufacturer Red Sea International has secured a 392.2 million riyal ($104.3 million) Shariah-compliant credit facility with Riyad Bank.
The three-year financing is meant to support the construction of a staff camp.
The facility is covered by a promissory note worth SAR 397,215,000 signed by Red Sea International.
Red Sea International provides prefabricated modular buildings for various real estate and industrial sectors.
(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)