Pan Gulf Marketing Company obtained Sharia-compliant bank facilities worth SAR 100 million from Emirates NBD Bank on 1 October.

The one-year agreement aims to finance the company’s working capital, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the financing is secured by a promissory note covering all facilities.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, Pan Gulf logged 12.54% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 1.52 million, compared to SAR 1.74 million.

