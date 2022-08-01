Riyadh – Total assets held by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) surged by 8.2% during June 2022 when compared to the same month a year earlier.

Assets soared to SAR 1.98 trillion ($529.63 billion) in June 2022, from SAR 1.83 trillion ($489.41 billion) in June 2021, according to official data.

Month-on-month (MoM), the assets grew by 6.5% when compared to their levels at the end of May 2022 at SAR 1.86 trillion ($497.28 billion).

Year-on-year (YoY), SAMA’s investments in foreign securities, which account for 59% of total assets, dropped by 0.6% to SAR 1.12 trillion in June 2022, compared with SAR 1.13 trillion in June 2021.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserve assets stood at SAR 1.75 trillion ($466 billion) last June, a YoY increase of 4.23%, the highest since March 2020, the data revealed.

MoM, the GCC country's foreign reserve assets increased by 3.36%, or SAR 57 billion ($15.17 billion) last June.

