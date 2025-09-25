Qatar - QNB has signed an agreement with MetLife to further strengthen their long-standing partnership.



The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to deliver innovative financial and insurance solutions that meet the growing needs of their customers.

The collaboration reinforces QNB’s position as a leader in bancassurance through offering customers with a wide range of tailored solutions, including savings and investment plans, home and motor insurance, travel protection, and life coverage.

These solutions are designed to provide comprehensive financial security while ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and competitive value.



By combining QNB’s market leadership with MetLife’s global expertise, various solutions will be delivered to the customers’ long-term financial wellbeing and offer security to their life’s most valuable assets.



QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and is ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the MEA region.



Present in some 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence, worldwide.

