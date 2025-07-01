DOHA: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has achieved the prestigious (p) ‘AAA’ ESG rating from MSCI ESG Research—the highest possible rating under MSCI’s globally recognized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework.

This exceptional milestone places QIC among the world’s top-performing insurers for ESG excellence and governance resilience. It also solidifies QIC’s position as the first company in Qatar and the only insurer in the MENA region to receive a provisional ESG ‘AAA’ rating from MSCI*, joining an elite group of property and casualty insurers worldwide to earn this distinction.

Effective as of May 22 2025, the rating highlights QIC’s outstanding performance across key ESG pillars: Privacy & Data Security, Human Capital Development, and Corporate Behavior.

Salem Al Mannai, QIC Group CEO, commented: “The State of Qatar is a proud signatory to the Paris Agreement, and at QIC Group, we have aligned our sustainability strategy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Qatar Stock Exchange’s ESG reporting guidelines, and the Qatar Central Bank’s directives to strengthen sustainable practices in the financial sector.

We take great pride in being a model of excellence in sustainability and governance, both in Qatar and across the region. This national achievement is a testament to Qatar’s advanced investment environment and a reflection of the professionalism and efficiency of the country’s regulatory authorities—foremost among them the Qatar Central Bank, which has played a pivotal role in shaping the legislative and regulatory frameworks that empower institutions under its supervision to grow and thrive sustainably."

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

