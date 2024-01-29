The board of directors of Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender by assets, has proposed a 15.5%, as dividend for the year 2023.

This translates to 116.35 million Omani riyals ($302 million) of existing share capital, the lender said in a statement on the Muscat Stock Exchange on Monday.

The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio after the cash dividend payout will be 21.22%, which is above the regulatory minimum.

The bank reported a net profit of OMR 212.50 million for full-year 2023, up nearly 6% compared to OMR 200.75 in the year-ago period.

