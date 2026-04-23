National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bahrain Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Society (BDSMEs) to strengthen support for the Kingdom’s SME ecosystem.

The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration aimed at enabling the growth and long-term success of SMEs across Bahrain.

Through this partnership, NBB will provide BDSMEs members with access to a comprehensive suite of banking services including account opening, payment solutions, digital banking channels, merchant services, corporate credit cards, prepaid cards, and trade finance products. The initiative is designed to drive improved service delivery, enhance SME customer satisfaction, and foster stronger relationships through tailored financial solutions that address the unique needs of this vital sector.

Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB stated, “Our partnership with the Bahrain Development of SMEs Society is all about putting our customers first. We understand the challenges SMEs face, and we are committed to providing practical, high-impact financial solutions that make a real difference. From improving day to day operations to enabling long-term growth, we are here to help entrepreneurs achieve their goals and thrive.”

MP Ahmed Sabah Al-Salloom expressed his pride in signing the agreement, stressing that it is an important step toward empowering business owners and providing a supportive environment for the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He stated: "We are proud to sign this cooperation agreement with one of Bahrain’s largest banks, the National Bank of Bahrain. This step reflects the Society’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions in the Kingdom. The agreement will offer entrepreneurs greater opportunities to access advanced banking services that help them grow their businesses and expand their commercial activities."

He further added: "We believe that supporting SMEs is an investment in the future of Bahrain’s economy. We continuously work to provide initiatives and tools that enable entrepreneurs to achieve success and sustainability. We thank the National Bank of Bahrain for its cooperation and initiative in promoting this path.”

The MoU is expected to boost SME account activations and increase the uptake of value-added services such as point-of-sale solutions, foreign exchange, and trade finance. It also contributes to NBB’s broader strategic objectives by expanding its SME client base and improving cross-sell ratios, ultimately supporting sustainable revenue growth.

This collaboration marks a step forward in NBB’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its role as a key partner to Bahrain’s SME community and a catalyst for long-term economic progress. – TradeArabia News Service

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