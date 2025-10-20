Cairo: The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has launched its business in Riyadh after receiving clearance from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to operate in the kingdom, according to a press release.

Mohamed El Etreby, the CEO of NBE, highlighted that the launch is a key step in the lender’s global expansion strategy and will focus on corporate banking and trade finance services for companies operating in Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh branch is equipped with the latest banking technologies and staffed with highly trained professionals to ensure the highest standards of service quality.

It will provide a wide range of corporate banking and trade finance services that help clients achieve their financial and investment objectives.

