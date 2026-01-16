WASHINGTON: JPMorgan ‍CEO Jamie Dimon wants to stay at his ​job for at least five more years, he said, when ⁠asked about his plans at an event hosted by the U.S. ⁠Chamber of ‌Commerce on Thursday.

Dimon has led the largest U.S. lender for two decades and is ⁠one of the most prominent executives in corporate America.

His succession plans have long been the subject of speculation across Wall Street.

"I love what I do," Dimon ⁠said.

"It's up to the ​board how long I do it. As long as I have the energy ‍and the spirit in the eye and the fire in the ​gut, yeah, I want to do it."

When reached for comment after the remarks, a spokesperson for JPMorgan said the CEO was joking and nothing had changed in terms of Dimon's succession plan.

Last year, Dimon said JPMorgan's succession plans remained unchanged, reiterating his intention to step down within five years without giving a more specific timeline.

The bank's profit exceeded ⁠analysts' estimates in the fourth quarter ‌as its traders cashed in on volatile markets, but its shares fell on Tuesday as investment banking revenue ‌missed market expectations.

(Reporting ⁠by Douglas Gillison in Washington and Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; ⁠Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Lisa Shumaker)