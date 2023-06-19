

Jordan Ahli Bank has launched Qawn, Jordan's first-of-its-kind social payment app, revolutionising the way users send and receive money through built-in chat capabilities.

Now available for download on Android and iPhone devices, Qawn caters to both individual users and merchants, offering a wide range of innovative financial services.

One key feature of Qawn is its integration with CliQ, the national payment switch in Jordan, enabling businesses to accept payments at a reduced cost. The app also empowers Jordanians to open a bank account remotely without the need to visit a branch, with a streamlined onboarding process that takes only five minutes to complete.

Social financial experience

Nidal Khalifeh, Chief Innovation Officer at Jordan Ahli Bank, said: "Our aim is to help people prosper by creating a social financial experience that addresses real-life problems with cutting-edge technology. Money is inherently social, and we want to reinvent digital money with a social aspect. Our app is designed to be secure, user-friendly, and to offer guidance with a focus on technology."

Qawn's user-centric approach allows individuals to send and receive money, request payments through chat, or use QR (Quick Response) scan for hassle-free financial management. With support for both Arabic and English languages, Qawn is accessible to a diverse user base.

Dr Ahmad Alhussien, CEO of Jordan ahli Bank, added: "We are committed to enhancing our users' financial experiences and wealth by guiding them towards prosperity and growth. Our brand strategy revolves around honesty, transparency, and addressing real-life issues by actively listening to our users."

Seamless integration

Qawn also caters to businesses of all sizes, offering seamless integration with CliQ to accept payments and manage finances effectively. Business users can easily download the app on any device and complete the onboarding process in a matter of minutes.

Saad Mouasher, the Chairman of Jordan ahli Bank, said: “Our bank was recognised by Fortune Magazine as one of the top 50 companies that are changing the world in 2020, thanks to our shared prosperity model. This model reflects our Qawn vision, which aims to help people thrive and grow. We use the term ‘people’ instead of ‘clients’ to emphasise our inclusive and holistic approach. Qawn will be a platform that creates value and opportunities for everyone.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).