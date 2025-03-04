LONDON - HSBC has kicked off a process to find a new CEO for its UK business after appointing Ian Stuart to a newly created role in charge of customer engagement and culture, the bank said on Tuesday.

The move is part of the lender's transition to a "simpler, more dynamic, agile organisation" by operating through four key businesses, HSBC said in a statement.

"In this new role, Ian will consistently challenge the Group Operating Committee in shaping the culture, ensuring that the voice of the customer informs every decision and action we take," Group CEO Georges Elhedery said.

The planned leadership revamp at HSBC's UK business is the latest in a series of senior management changes at the Asia-focused lender, and coincides with the six-month anniversary of Elhedery's accession to the bank's top job.

HSBC in October unveiled a plan to merge some operations and split its geographic footprint into East and West, and remove duplicate roles to drive down costs and bolster income.

The overall revamp, one of the largest in years for the London-headquartered bank, has seen a steady flow of senior managers depart in recent months.

A process to appoint Stuart's successor as UK CEO is underway and an update on this together with the start date for his new role will be provided in due course, HSBC said.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Editing by Iain Withers)