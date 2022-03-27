The Housing Bank’s general assembly approved the distribution of cash dividends at a rate of 20 per cent of the share nominal value for 2021, according to a bank statement.

During a meeting on Thursday, its general assembly also approved the board of directors annual report, the financial statements for 2021 and the bank’s business plan for 2022.

During the virtual meeting, Deloitte was elected as an external auditor to audit the Bank’s accounts for 2022.

In the statement, Housing Bank Chairman Abdelelah Al Khatib said 2021 was a year of "exceptional challenges" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected economies across the world.

Despite the challenges, the Housing Bank achieved strong operational results, which confirms the Bank's ability to adapt and confront challenges with exceptional effectiveness and agility due to its effective management of the Bank’s assets and liabilities, and the conservative approach adopted, he noted.

As a result, the bank posted JD163.1 million in profits before tax, compared to JD77.7 million during 2020, while the group’s net profit after provisions and taxes amounted to JD110.1 million compared to JD42.5 million during 2020, according to the statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

