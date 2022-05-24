Saudi Arabia - Fitch Ratings has appointed Nejoud Al Mulaik as its new General Manager, Saudi Arabia.

Based in Riyadh, Al Mulaik joins as a Senior Director in Fitch’s Business and Relationship Management (BRM) team, where she is in charge of the branch office and coordinating all commercial activities in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to Fitch Ratings, Al Mulaik spent four years as a director and member of the executive supervisory committee at Fintech Saudi, a government initiative launched by the Saudi Central Bank in partnership with the Capital Market Authority. She started her career at JP Morgan, Riyadh, where during 10 years she held various roles in its Treasury Services and Corporate Banking departments.

“Nejoud brings a wealth of business development and capital market experience to the role, as well as extensive contacts across the private and public sectors in the Middle East. We are delighted to welcome her to Fitch as we continue to grow our franchise in this key market,” said Jay Leitner, Regional BRM Head for the Middle East and Sub-Sahara Africa and Country Head for United Arab Emirates, based in Dubai.

Al Mulaik holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Studies from the Arab Open University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She also completed several executive education programs in fintech and digital leadership from Harvard Business School, Singapore Management University and Insead.

