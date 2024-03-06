Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), Egypt-based unit of the ADX-listed FAB, has inaugurated a new branch in Banha City, according to a press release.

The inauguration marks the bank’s 65th branch and aligns with its objectives to expand its network and widen its geographical reach. This is in addition to enlarging its local presence and providing advanced solutions relevant to the local community.

Banha City serves as a key junction for railways heading north from Cairo and hosts a substantial population, making the new branch a pivotal position within Egypt's transportation network.

Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, commented: “Through this addition, we aim to enhance our footprint in Qalyubiyya Governorate by providing a diverse and comprehensive array of banking services. Such endeavors align closely with our unwavering dedication to delivering services of the utmost caliber.”

Last December, FABMISR opened a new Islamic branch in the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo. The lender registered net profits at EGP 10.40 billion in 2023, which marked a 131% year-on-year (YoY) leap.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).