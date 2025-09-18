Emirates NBD Egypt has partnered with Talaat Mostafa Group (TMG) to launch a new range of co-branded Mastercard credit cards, designed to serve the financial needs of residents within TMG’s integrated urban communities and beyond.

The collaboration combines Mastercard’s secure digital payment technologies with Emirates NBD Egypt’s banking expertise to provide customers with a seamless and rewarding payment experience. The new credit cards also feature a loyalty programme tailored to the everyday spending habits of TMG residents and Emirates NBD Egypt customers.

Mustafa Ramzi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD Egypt, said the initiative enhances convenience, strengthens loyalty programs, and supports the bank’s ongoing digital transformation. He added that the partnership reinforces the bank’s position as a trusted and forward-thinking player in the Egyptian market.

Omar Hesham Talaat, CEO of Business Development at TMG, said the collaboration reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to offering a variety of high-quality services to residents and visitors across its developments. He emphasized that TMG is focused on building strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions in Egypt to better serve its communities.

Mohamed Assem, Mastercard’s Country Manager for Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon, said the new cards are the first of their kind in the Egyptian market. He noted that Mastercard’s advanced digital solutions will enable a more seamless and inclusive payment experience, contributing to both community development and broader economic growth.

The new credit cards—TMG Titanium, TMG Platinum, and TMG World—offer a tiered rewards structure. Within TMG’s network, cardholders receive cashback and reward points: 3% cashback (6 points per EGP) for Titanium, 4% (8 points) for Platinum, and 5% (10 points) for World. Outside TMG, customers earn up to 1.5, 2, or 2.5 points per EGP, depending on the card.

In addition to cashback and points, cardholders benefit from exclusive offers across TMG’s retail, hospitality, and entertainment network. While primarily intended for TMG residents, the cards are also available to Emirates NBD Egypt customers, who will have access to the same rewards and promotional campaigns.

Customers can apply for the cards at Emirates NBD Egypt branches or through the bank’s official website. A fast-track application process is available for residents of TMG communities, allowing for quicker approval and access to benefits.

