Dubai – Emirates Islamic Bank has recently renewed its partnership with Visa under a multiyear agreement under which the digital payments enabler will be granted exclusivity over all credit cards issued by the UAE bank.

The extension of the long-term partnership between the two sides boosts innovative customer-centric products and solutions to customers while enhancing digital payments in the region, according to a press release.

Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, Mohamed Al Hadi, said: “We are delighted to renew and build our strategic partnership with Visa, enabling Emirates Islamic to continue to enhance our value proposition for customers through unique and innovative payment products.”

Al Hadi noted: “Over the years, Emirates Islamic, supported by our long-term collaboration with Visa, has consistently delivered a superior and secure payment experience to customers.”

He concluded: “The partnership has enabled us to introduce innovative solutions, enhance payment security, and provide unparalleled convenience, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Meanwhile, Visa’s Vice President and Country Manager for UAE, Salima Gutieva, commented on the partnership by saying: "With Visa's exclusivity over the bank's credit card portfolio for the new term, we will continue to support Emirates Islamic in providing the bank's credit cardholders with a rewarding credit proposition.”

Gutieva added: “We look forward to working together to launch more innovative and secure payment experiences and support the UAE government's digital commerce agenda, benefiting consumers, businesses, and the economy."

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Emirates Islamic achieved net profits worth AED 2.49 billion in addition to total operating income of AED 4.08 billion.

