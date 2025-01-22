Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has addressed Visa Inc.'s goals in the banking sector, including digital wallets and mobile phone payments, as well as growing partnerships in emerging markets, according to a statement.

El-Khatib reviewed the company's investment opportunities with Robert Thomson, Head of US Government Relations at Visa, on the sidelines of the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

He also highlighted financial, monetary, and trade policies adopted by the Egyptian government to facilitate the export and import system with the aim of attracting more global investments to the Egyptian market and fostering foreign trade.

The meeting also tackled the advanced technologies applied by Visa, especially in the fields of contactless payments and cybersecurity.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).