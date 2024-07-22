Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced Thursday, 25 July 2024 as a holiday for all banks operating in the country in celebration of the 23 July Revolution.

Banks will resume works on Sunday, 28 July, according to a cabinet statement.

The 23 July 1952 Revolution led to the establishment of the modern Egyptian republic and the end of monarchical rule.

This significant date in Egypt’s contemporary history is celebrated as the country's largest secular public holiday, known as Egypt’s National Day.

