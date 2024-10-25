The Egyptian Company for Natural Gas Distribution to Cities (Town Gas) has signed a protocol with Banque Misr, allowing customers to pay for gas delivery in installments, as per a statement.

Moreover, Town Gas inked another protocol with Souhoola, affiliated with the bank, to provide the same services via the firm’s app.

This came within the framework of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company’ (EGAS) plan to facilitate contracting procedures for customers.

