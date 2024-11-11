Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the financial technology company "noqodi" to develop digital payment solutions for the services it provides to the business community.

The agreement comes as part of the chambers' efforts to support the 'Cashless Dubai' strategy, which aims to enable seamless and secure digital payment solutions across the public and private sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dubai Chambers will appoint noqodi as the primary provider of digital payment solutions across all its services. The company will offer various payment options that enhance customer experience and improve the efficiency of digital payment transactions while ensuring the highest standards of data protection.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented, "We are committed to continuously enhancing the quality of services provided across all business sectors to reinforce the emirate's position as a leading global hub for trade and investments."

"Developing digital payment channels in collaboration with Noqodi will further advance our drive to support the ease of doing business in Dubai," he added.

Zahi Kallab, General Manager of Noqodi, stated that the partnership with Dubai Chambers streamlines digital payments and promotes sustainability, making them faster, easier, and more secure.