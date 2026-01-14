The Commercial Bank International (CBI) has obtained the approval of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) to proceed with the closure of its Islamic Window function.

The Higher Shariah Authority has reviewed the methodology submitted by the ADX-listed lender and confirmed that there is no objection, according to a press release.

Based on the relevant regulatory and Shariah requirements, the closure will be implemented in an orderly and controlled manner.

Throughout this transition, CBI is committed to ensuring seamless service continuity for its customers.

The bank will maintain regular communication and provide dedicated support to address all customer needs during this period.

Meanwhile, the process will not have a material impact on its financial position, capital adequacy, or ongoing operations.

At the end of September 2025, CBI logged pre-tax net profits amounting to AED 109 million.

