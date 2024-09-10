KUWAIT CITY - Burgan Bank announced that high-net-worth (HNW) clients can now enjoy the full range of Private Banking and Wealth Management services and products at the Al-Adailiya branch, making it the second Private Banking serving branch after Al-Shaheed branch.

This network expansion is among many efforts to add ease and convenience to Burgan customers as part of the Bank’s dedicated customer satisfaction strategy.

Commenting on the Private Banking network expansion, Mr. Meshari Abduljalil Shehab, General Manager – Private Banking and Wealth Management at Burgan Bank, said: “Catering to our customers’ needs spans everything from the products and services we innovate to the channels we deliver them through. In addition to our designated Private Banking hotline and our online banking services, we are continuously working on offering our customers more branches where they can conveniently meet with their dedicated advisors and Relationship Managers to discuss their investment and wealth management options at length.”

To guarantee top-tier experience for its Private Banking clients, Burgan Bank has acquired numerous licenses from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), allowing it to offer a suite of services that include licenses for custodians, investment advisory, portfolio management, and unregistered securities brokers. Furthermore, the Bank continues to train its top talents to become CMA-registered investment advisors and Relationship Managers who assist clients in tailoring the most lucrative investment strategies in line with their risk appetite and liquidity requirements.

Additionally, Burgan’s Private Banking clients can enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits that include expertly selected investment opportunities in funds, bonds, and equities; regional and international investment options in Dubai, London, and KSA; leveraged finance solutions; time deposit with a competitive rate; a free two-year statement from the day of request; and a free safe deposit box.

