Saudi Arabian lender Banque Saudi Fransi has commenced issuing USD-denominated notes under its Medium Term Note Program.

The size and terms of the offer, which will end on Thursday, will be determined subject to market conditions, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Minimum subscription is $200,000 with increments of $1,000 thereof. The notes, with a maturity of five years, will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The bank has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited, JP Morgan Securities, HSBC Bank, Merrill Lynch International, Standard Chartered Bank and Saudi Fransi Capital as joint lead managers.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

