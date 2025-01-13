Bahrain’s Bank ABC has mandated joint lead managers and book runners for perpetual Additional Tier 1 capital securities to be listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE)

The bank has mandated Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB, HSBC, JP Morgan, Kamco Invest, Mashreq and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers and joint book runners for a global investor call and investor presentation in Dubai Monday, as well as fixed income investor meetings on Tuesday.

No issuance date has been announced by the bank, which is rated BB+ by Fitch, BBB- by S&P and BBB+ by Capital Intelligence, all with a stable outlook.

An application has been made to London Stock Exchange (LSE) to list on the International Securities Market (ISM).

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com