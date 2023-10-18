Attijariwafa Bank is targeting to expand its business in the Egyptian market, Deputy Managing Director, Corporate and Investment Banking Division at Attijariwafa Bank Youssef Rouissi said in an interview with Asharq Business.

Rouissi pointed out that the Egyptian market has significant development prospects.

He added that the bank is also targeting three other English-speaking markets in East Africa.

It is worth noting that the bank’s capital share in the Egyptian market is nearly 1%.

