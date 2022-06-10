Saudi Arabia has appointed Sheila bint Atheeb Alrowaily, a former finance executive at a Saudi Aramco subsidiary, to the board of the Kingdom's central bank, the first woman in that position.

A royal decree approved Alrowaily's appointment, a statement from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, said.

She was the chief executive officer of Wisayah Investment Co., a firm that invests Saudi Aramco pension funds. She is also a board member of Saudi Aramco Power Co. and Hassana Investment Co.

The appointment comes as the Kingdom eases many of the restrictions imposed on women. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has emphasised women's empowerment and encouraged their entry into the workforce.

Other Saudi women in positions of power include Sarah Al-Suhaimi is chair of Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange and Lubna Olayan, who is the chairperson of the Saudi British Bank.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com