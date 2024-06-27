Ajman Bank has announced integrating Jaywan card acceptance across its ATM network.

The initiative will enable seamless cash withdrawals for Jaywan cardholders, according to a press release.

The Jaywan card, launched by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), aims to enhance efficiency and sovereignty in the Emirati payment landscape by promoting digital transactions in the local currency.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “We are proud to be one of the first banks in the UAE to accept Jaywan cards on our ATMs. This initiative reflects our dedication to innovation and our commitment to contributing to the UAE’s domestic payments agenda.”

Jan Pilbauer, CEO, Al Etihad Payments, commented: “Jaywan cards are designed to offer convenience for customers of UAE’s licensed financial Institutions, being progressively accepted across all payment channels – ATMs, Point of Sale, and e-commerce.”

It is worth noting that Ajman Bank recorded a net profit of AED 107.42 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a significant increase from AED 49.15 million in the same period the previous year.

