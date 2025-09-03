ABU DHABI - RIQ, the AI-native reinsurance platform purpose-built for the future of global risk transfer and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with ADNOC, to develop a preferred reinsurance partnership targeting an allocation of over US$500 million in risk coverage within the coming decade.

RIQ, the platform launched earlier this year by IHC in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, will be based in ADGM and will offer a full suite of reinsurance solutions.

Under this agreement, RIQ will work closely with ADNOC to structure capital-efficient coverage across complex operational, climate-related, and speciality risk classes.

The platform will leverage advanced data modelling, AI-augmented underwriting, and deep analytics to meet the demands of an increasingly sophisticated risk landscape.

This collaboration with ADNOC, combined with RIQ’s recent strategic alliance with IHC, creates a collective trajectory of over US$1 billion in reinsurance premiums committed through RIQ’s platform over the coming decade. These partnerships underscore Abu Dhabi’s ascent as a next-generation global reinsurance hub, fusing intelligent capital, technology, and structured risk solutions.

RIQ is currently advancing through its regulatory process, as it moves toward formal authorisation as a reinsurer.

Ahmad Khalfan Al Mansoori, Chairman of ADNOC Re., said, “This partnership will enhance ADNOC’s operational resilience by tailoring reinsurance solutions to evolving industrial and climate risks. Leveraging RIQ’s AI-powered platform will strengthen our risk management capabilities and ensure continuity in a complex energy landscape.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, added, “We are honoured to collaborate with ADNOC, an organisation renowned for its ambition and long-term vision. Together with our recent partnership with IHC, this alliance brings together cutting-edge technology, strategic capital, and domain expertise to redefine global reinsurance from Abu Dhabi outward. These relationships signal a bold step in building the reinsurance platform of the future.’’

Additional strategic updates are expected in the coming months as RIQ executes on its global buy-and-build strategy. With over US$1 billion in equity commitments from IHC and strategic partners BlackRock and Lunate, and anchored in AI-native infrastructure, RIQ aims to ultimately write US$10 billion per year, redefining the future of reinsurance through intelligence, scale, and strategic discipline.